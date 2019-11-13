|
Sherry Ann Stolte, 81, of Payson, Ill., passed away Oct. 10, 2019. Sherry was born in Hannibal, Mo., to Roy and Rowena Ardrey on Aug. 8, 1938. She married Donald Stolte of Payson, Ill., in 1956. She worked with the creator of the postcard and created the billboard and funded the highway road sign that was display for years at the intersection of old 79 highway and route 106 on the Illinois side, titled "In the Twinkling of an Eye." Sherry loved the colors orange and purple. It was obvious by the way she decorated by her home. She loved the animals that she rescued over the years and always provided a home and love for them. In her early years she volunteered her time to the veterinary clinics in Hannibal and Quincy. She loved being outdoors, sharing her vegetable from her garden and mushroom hunting. She loved the gatherings of the Quincy's Ladies Night Out. Sherry loved people and was a social butterfly. Sherry was always good at finding a great deal wherever she went. After she became a Christian, she and Don were involved in bus ministries, street ministries and in the jail ministry. Sherry would stay up late many nights writing letters of encouragement to prisoners. She loved to invite people to church so that they could hear about Jesus. She loved seeing God change lives and passed out gospel tracks where ever she went. For over 30 years she wore her "Try God" pin wherever she went. We encourage you today to ask the family for a "Try God" pin and wear it for 30 days in honor of our mother, by contacting [email protected] She is survived by four children, Darla, Zane, Dinah and Darren. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Ardrey, and her nieces and nephews Dana, David, Christy and Sarah. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 18, at New Life Pentecostal Church, 75 Terrel Lane, Hannibal, Mo. Please join our family in celebrating our mother's life and legacy she leaves. She will be greatly missed, but not forgotten. We love you momma! Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
