Sherry Laws, 77, of Payson, died at 8:34 a.m. Saturday, Aug, 17, 2019, at St. Vincent's Home in Quincy.

Sherry was born April 2, 1942, in Quincy, the daughter of Victor and Mary Brannick Hull. She married Kenny Laws on Jan. 12, 1960, in Quincy. He survives. Sherry and Kenny would have been married 60 years this coming January. It was true love from the moment that they first met.

She attended Payson-Seymour High School, where she was a cheerleader.

Sherry worked as a school nurse at Payson-Seymour Grade School for 10 years, then became the custodian for another five years. Sherry will be remembered by the Payson community for her loving care that she provided to the children while she was the Payson school nurse. Sherry attended House of Prayer in Kinderhook.

Sherry was loved by her family for her loving compassion and her tender care.

In addition to her husband, survivors include two children, Vicki Lynn (Blake) Hiland of Plainville, Ill., and Lisa Ann Campbell of Payson; her mother, Mary Hull of Quincy; four grandchildren, Eric (Cheryl) Hiland of Payson, Latisha (Jamie) Morris of Quincy, Cody (fiancee Courtney Orf) Campbell of Quincy and Nickie (Ryan) Schaffer of LaBelle, Mo.; great-grandchildren, Levi Hiland, Rylan Stotts, Emrenee Hiland, Jacob and Isabella Morris, Bentley Campbell, and Sydney and Gabriel Schaffer; a great-great granddaughter, Lynnlee Hiland; a sister, Karen (Rick) Meyer of Quincy; and four brothers, Gary (Rosie) Hull of Memphis, Tenn., Chuck (Jan) Hull of Payson, Terry (Diane) Hull of Hannibal, Mo., and Danny Hull of Quincy.

Sherry was preceded in death by her father, Victor Hull; a grandson, John Henry Hiland; and a brother, Bobby Joe Hull.

Sherry wished to be cremated with no services. The family appreciates your support at this time.

Memorials may be made to Payson-Seymour School Foundation.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019
