Sherry Marie Messner, 60, of Versailles, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was born Nov. 7, 1958, in Louisville, Ky., the daughter of Donald and Marie (Billker) Hendren. She graduated from Bullett Central High School. Sherry married Don Messner, and he survives. Sherry was a licensed pharmacist technician for many years. Her hobby was diamond point art. She enjoyed the Food Network and experimenting with its recipes. She dearly loved her grandchildren and her puppies and was known as "Nana." In addition to her husband, Don, survivors include her parents, Donald and Marie Hendren; a son, Jason Skaggs (Charlene); a daughter, Stephanie Garland (Tommy); a bonus son, D.W. Messner (Gretchen); grandchildren, Clay, Kayla, Ryan, Isabella, Anthony, Hayden, Jazzlyn, J'leigha and Jaron; a brother, Donnie Hendren (Tina); sisters-in-law, Linda Meyer (Danny), Debbie Duncan, Stephanie Rogers and Cathy Clarke; her special friends who helped her most recently, Stephanie, Sidney and Daina; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Sherry was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Skaggs, and her bonus daughter, Leigh Messner. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to . Condolences may be expressed at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 27 to June 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary