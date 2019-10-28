|
COLCHESTER, Ill. -- Shirley Ann Haines, 85, of Colchester, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Elms Nursing Home in Macomb. She was born Aug. 20, 1934, in Carthage, Ill., to Harold and Juanita (Le Clere) Welch. Shirley was united in marriage to Leonard Haines in Carthage, Ill., on May 15, 1955. Shirley was a department manager for men's and women's clothing at Walmart in Macomb. She retired after 21 years. She was very active in Colchester's Christmas on the Prairie project. She was a member of the Sew and So Club, Faith Fellowship Church, Colchester lunch bunch, and Walmart lunch bunch. She served on the Colchester Library Board, as a 4-H Leader, and taught a Sunday School Class for many years. She loved to read, garden, work crossword puzzles, craft, and spend time visiting with her friends. She volunteered for many projects in the community, school and church. Shirley loved to go shopping with her girls. She was always there to support her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their school and life events. Shirley's family was the love of her life. Surviving to mourn her passing is her husband of 64 years Leonard Haines, Colchester; four daughters, Cindy Haines, Colchester, Becky (Jim) Pumo, Colchester, Kim (Mike) Velasquez, Valparaiso, Ind., and Jennifer Haines, Colchester; six grandchildren, Wendy Royer, Macomb, Jeremy Royer, San Diego, Calif., Chris (Breann) Pumo, Macomb, Anna Pumo, Taylor, Mo., Scott Pumo, Colchester, Miranda Velasquez, Valparaiso, Ind.; and four great-grandchildren, Jordan Ogle, Gilbert, Ariz., Jairon Royer, Macomb, Jairic Royer, Macomb, and Lincoln Pumo, Macomb. Big sister Shirl is survived by her four sisters, Pat Byers, Carthage, Judy (Gerald) Allison, Carthage, Peggy Mustain, Lincoln, Ill., and Vicki (Rick) Crum, Marquette Heights, Ill. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jerry Welch; and one sister, Sherry Nye. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Jones Mortuary in Colchester with Rev. David Scott officiating. Burial will follow the services in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Colchester. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the funeral home. Friends may view and sign the guest book at the funeral home after 8 a.m., Wednesday. Memorial contributions can be made to McDonough District Hospital Hospice, Elms Nursing Home or Colchester's Christmas on the Prairie. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at jonesmortuaryfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019