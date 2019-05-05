|
Shirley A. Nagel, 74, of Quincy, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 22, 1944, to Melvin and Carrie (Campbell) Zanger in Quincy. Shirley was an administrative assistant at Gardner Denver for more than 36 years. She was a member of Lifepoint Church. Shirley enjoyed meeting with her Wednesday group at Panera Bread. She also loved spoiling her dog, Ginger. Survivors include a daughter, Cindy Carter of Quincy; six grandchildren, Ashley Carter, Sarah Carter, Olivia Carter, Sydney, Tayna Kasper and Keri Himes and her husband, James; a great-grandchild, Leo Miller; a sibling; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Sherry Kasper; and siblings, Arlene, Gary and Wayne. SERVICES: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. VISITATION: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Quincy Humane Society. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 5 to May 7, 2019