|
|
Shirley A. Niekamp, 87, of Quincy, passed away at 11:40 a.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. A private visitation will be held at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Steve Disseler officiating. Burial will follow in Quincy Memorial Park. Shirley was born Jan. 1, 1933, in Alexandria, Mo., to Bessie Ambrose. She married William A. "Sonny" Niekamp on May 22, 1954, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Fowler. He preceded her in death March 15, 2018. Survivors include a son, Daniel "Dan" Niekamp (Annette) of Quincy; three grandchildren, Sarah Roberts (Chad) of Quincy, Marisa Zirlin (Brian) of St. Charles and Adam Niekamp (Niki) of Quincy; seven great-grandchildren, Elaina Roberts, Claire Roberts, Declan Roberts, Colin Zirlin, Noel Zirlin, Paisley Niekamp and Cooper Niekamp; one great-great-grandchild, Braxton Hummel; one stepbrother, Frank Hedrick; and numerous cousins. In addition to her husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ed Ambrose; a sister, Betty Koehler; and two stepbrothers, Jim Hedrick and Don Hedrick. Professionally, Shirley retired in 1993 as assistant manager of Sears after 40 years of service. Shirley loved bird watching and feeding, especially cardinals. She was an avid gambler and enjoyed traveling to different casinos. She also enjoyed camping, traveling and occasionally, fishing. Memorial contributions may be made to Blessing Cancer Center. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 24 to June 26, 2020