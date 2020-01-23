|
Shirley Ann Lepper, 76, of Quincy, passed away at 3:44 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, with the Rev. Rocky Murry officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Shirley was born April 10, 1943, to Troy and Grace Imogene Lamma Kindhart. She married Virgil Lepper on Oct. 4, 1991, in Hannibal, Mo. He preceded her in death on Nov. 22, 2004. Survivors include four daughters, Rebecca "Becky" Huff (Weldon) of Belton, Mo., Betsy Bliven (Michael J.) of Quincy, Ill., Jackie McDonald (Shawn) of Quincy and Shea Cumby (Brandon) of Quincy; seven grandchildren, Justin Mainka (Meagan) of Victoria, Texas, Courtney Bliven, Keegan McDonald, Kerigan McDonald, Logan Cumby and Luke Cumby, all of Quincy, and Craig Huff of Belton; five great-grandchildren, Melody Shear, Gracelynn Shear, Lynnix McDonald, Bexsen McDonald and Kase Cumby; one brother, John D. Kindhart (Dena); and four sisters, Barbra Carnes (Bob), Sharon Cain (Robert), Rhonda Murry (Rocky) and Betty Lou Pulliam. In addition to her husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Donald Kindhart, Richard Kindhart and Troy Kindhart Jr.; and three sisters, Mae Daggett, Edna Pearl Kelley and Norma Lee Reid. Professionally, Shirley was an Adams County home health provider for over 30 years before her retirement in 2014. Shirley enjoyed reading, crocheting, crafting, bargain hunting at her favorite thrift stores, and collecting dolls and angels. She also loved spending time with her family, including traveling with her late husband and taking trips to Mark Twain Casino with her sister, Normie. Most of all, Shirley loved and adored her grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Homeward Bound Waggin Inc. or Blessing Hospice. The pallbearer will be Marty Jackson. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Mainka, Courtney Bliven, Keegan McDonald, Logan Cumby, Kerigan McDonald, Craig Huff and Luke Cumby. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020