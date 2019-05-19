Shirley J. Schuecking, 87, of Quincy, passed away at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at her home. Born June 17, 1931, in Quincy, Shirley was the daughter of J. Walter and Violet Arp Smith. She married James R. Schuecking on Sept. 15, 1951, in Quincy. He survives. Shirley was a graduate of Quincy High School. She was employed in the office at Moorman Manufacturing from 1949 until 1960 and later at the Blessing Tea Room from 1989 until 1995. Survivors include her husband, Jim; two children, Jeffrey Schuecking (Dawn) of Quincy and Lynn Fischer (Kevin) of Quincy; a granddaughter, Katie Schuecking of Quincy; a sister, Norma McKenna of Brainard, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Schuecking was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother-in-law, Dean McKenna. Cremation arrangements are in the care of Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Services will be private. Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation for Hospice, Quincy Humane Society, Parkview Church or Quincy Park Band. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 19 to May 21, 2019