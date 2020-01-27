Home

O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Shirley L. Foster

Shirley L. Foster Obituary
Shirley L. Foster, 84, of Ursa passed away at 6:41 a.m. Friday (Jan. 24, 2020) in her home.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. in the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, with Pastor John Simpson officiating. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery.

Friends and Family are invited to Shirley's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held Wednesday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Shirley was born June 6, 1935, in Edina, Mo., to Paul C. and Effie (Bowman) Johnson

She married Richard Foster on Oct. 23, 1954 in Madison Park Christian Church in Quincy. He preceded her in death on July 24, 2006.

Survivors include three children, Michael L. Foster (Glenn), Linda K. Hampsmire (Terry), and Timothy L. Foster (Holly); a sister in-law, Shirley J. Foster; Grandchildren Susan Goudschaal (Josh), Jason Byrd, Robert Byrd, Malenda Fladstol (Josh), Melissa Foster, Broc Hampsmire (Rachel); great grandchildren Taylor and Skylor Goudschaal, McKenzie, Baylea and Pasley Fladstol, Elijah Foster, Jaiden Pence, Anna and Emma Hampsmire. Close friends Audene Schrader, Betty Frazier, Cleone McClelland, Delores Graham, Phyllis Smith, Ruth Whips, Sharon Hemming, Sylvia Wiese,Vivian Cannell and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mrs. Foster was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, her in-laws Elmo and Flossie Foster and brother in-law Bryce E. Foster

Professionally, Shirley was employed at the Ursa Farmers CO-OP for 30 plus years until her retirement in June 1999.

Shirley was a 1953 graduate of Unity High School. She was an active member of Ursa Christian Church, she enjoyed shopping, reading, camping, evening at the Quincy Community Theatre, monthly lunches with her high school classmates, outing's with her friends for dinner and car rides, vacation's in Branson, Missouri. She especially enjoyed family gatherings with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Ursa Christian Church or to the Quincy Humane Society.
