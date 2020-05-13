|
|
Shirley L. Miller, 89, of Payson, passed away at 3 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy. A private visitation and funeral service is planned at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, with the Rev. Steve Disseler officiating Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Shirley was born Dec. 21, 1930, in Quincy, to Roy and Ethel F. Kellogg Baker. She married Donald L. Miller on Oct. 24, 1953, in Quincy. He preceded her in death July 9, 1985. Survivors include two children, Lesley J. Miller and Steven D. Miller, both of Payson; one grandson, Brandon M. Miller; one great-grandson, Michael Miller; and four nieces and nephews, Bryan Brown, Jeanette Brown, Christine Fuller and Teresa Flachs. In addition to her husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Bonnie Phillips and Joanne Murphy. Shirley graduated from Quincy Senior High School in 1948. Professionally, she went on to be a nursing assistant at St. Mary Hospital. She also worked at Park Manor Nursing Home. Shirley was a lifetime member of Southside Boat Club. She loved watching old Westerns on TV, reading stories, and traveling to California and Hawaii. She was an amazing cook and made the best mostaccioli, spaghetti, chili, and her famous macaroni and cheese! Shirley was a member of Union United Methodist Church in Quincy. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 13 to May 15, 2020