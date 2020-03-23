|
|
A loving tribute to honor the life of our mother and grandmother, Shirley Lou Penn, formerly of Ursa and Edina, Mo. Shirley was received by our Savior on Friday, March 20, 2020. Shirley was born Jan. 10, 1932. She was born in Marceline, Ill., the daughter of Virgil and Edna Featheringil. She married Floyd (Jack) Penn on July 4, 1948. They shared 56 years together, in which they were greatly blessed with eight children. Her children include Jackie (Claudie) Woodworth, Cindy (David) DeWitt, Nancy (Ron) Motley), Cheryl (Elden) Bucher, Matt (Lisa) Penn, Quint (Bonnie) Penn and Amy (John) Watts. Grandma was very proud to say that she had 30 grandchildren and more than double that number of great-grandchildren, as well as great-great grandchildren. The grandchildren include Mark Woodworth (Katie), Mindy Stedem (Frank) Adam Woodworth (Jennifer), Chad Woodworth (Angie) Amanda Muck, (Jared), Colin Woodworth (Katie), Ashley Burton (Travis), Melissa Olmstead (Walker), Heath Lowman (Lori), Stephanie Fortado (Tom), Trenton Motley (Heather), Brandon Motley (Mari), Carrie Miller (Joe), Ashley Morris (Joe), Emily Johnson, Wes Ferguson (Kandi Blanton), Wendy Kuhn (Rob), Michael (Roberta), Mark Penn, Marvin Penn (Stephanie), Mitchel Penn (Hannah), April Sherwood (Lance), Leanne Miller (Jonathan), Lindsey Watts, Lacey Watts (Coty West), Lexey, Lani and Levi Watts. Shirley and Floyd lived and farmed in the Meyer bottoms for most of their married life, where they grew their family. Family meant everything to Shirley and one of her greatest joys was having her house full on Sundays for family dinners. She was a wonderful cook and made the very best pies. She spent her entire life caring for her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Penn; daughter, Jolene Britt; grandson, Abram DeWitt; grandson, Ryan Penn; great-grandson, Luke Miller; great-granddaughter Ella Morris; and three sisters. Private family graveside services will be held in the New Providence Cemetery near Ursa. Memorial contributions may be made to the Labelle Manor Care Center in Labelle, Mo. and may be sent to the Hunter Funeral Home at PO Box 258 Mendon, Illinois 62351. You are invited to share a memory of Shirley at www.hunterfuneralhomes.net
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020