Shirley Theresa Hultz, 83, of Quincy, died at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at St. Vincent's Home. Born Dec. 2, 1935, in Quincy, Shirley was the daughter of Floyd and Mary Hutmacher Rose. She was first married to Ronald Carder. She later married Richard Hultz, who preceded her in death in 1996. Shirley was employed at Premier Linen, Motorola and in maintenance at Blessing Hospital for many years. She enjoyed fishing, bingo and playing cards, but her greatest joy came in the time she shared with her family. Survivors include a son, Kevin Carder of Quincy; two daughters, Debbie Cooper (Bob) and Leanne Hultz, both of Quincy; a daughter-in-law, Laura Carder; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Clarence Rose; four sisters, Mary Bradfield, Dora Doellman (George), Jane Meyer and Theresa Lorenson; a sister-in-law, Margie Rose; and many nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Michael Carder; three brothers, Joseph Rose (Vi), Charles Rose (Velma) and Gerald Rose; a sister in law, Patricia Rose; and two brothers-in-law, George "Bea" Bradfield and John Meyer. Services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with the Rev. Lou Schlangan officiating. The family will meet with friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Fishing For Freedom. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 21 to July 23, 2019