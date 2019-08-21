Home

Smith Funeral Home and Chapel - Hannibal
2619 St. Mary's Ave.
Hannibal, MO 63401
(573) 221-8148
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Palmyra Flower City Park
Shelter 3
Palmyra, MO
1989 - 2019
Sierra Freeman Obituary
QUINCY -- Sierra Freeman, 29, of Quincy, passed away at 12:14 am Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

She was born Dec. 11, 1989, in Burlington, Iowa, a daughter of Shirley Freeman.

Survivors include her siblings, Dwana White of Palmyra, Mo., Cody Rubemeyer of New London, Mo., Tony Freeman of Palmyra, Mo., Desaray Freeman of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Makia Pike of Salem, Mo.; a sister by adoption, Erin Rubemeyer of Philadelphia, Mo.; and grandmother, Sandy Gibson of Salem, Mo.

Sierra was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Freeman.

Sierra graduated from Quincy High School and went on to further her education and just recently received a master's degree in marriage and family therapy from the University of Southern California.

In her free time, Sierra enjoyed roller derby, fishing and being outdoors, and loved her cats. Sierra was always there to lend a helping hand when someone was in need. Her favorite times were movies and traditional Mexican meals with her siblings.

The family will host a celebration of life gathering from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Palmyra Flower City Park, Shelter 3, Palmyra, Mo., 63461.

Cremation arrangements are being handled by the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel of Hannibal.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dwana White to assist the family with funeral expenses, in care of Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
