Sofia T. Soudavanh, 22, of Quincy, died at 1:08 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Sofia was born March 14, 1998, in Rochester, Minn., a daughter of Somlith and Khantharack "Nang" Sonethongkham Soudavanh. She was a 2016 graduate of Quincy High School. She was currently working on her bachelor's degree in landscape architecture at the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana. While primarily a student, Sofia worked several summers at the Fireworks Superstore in Hannibal. She was always a dedicated and hard worker in everything she did. She was very athletic and enjoyed practicing both karate and jujitsu. In her spare time she loved playing video games with her siblings and cousins and was interested in video game design. Music-oriented video games such as Rock Band were her favorite. Sofia enjoyed drawing and comic books and was especially fond of Japanese culture. She was a lover of heavy metal and punk rock music. She was both intelligent and humble. Sofia was a warrior who never let the challenges she faced prevent her from achieving her goals. Survivors include her father, Somlith Soudavanh of Quincy; a sister, Manola Soudavanh of Quincy; and a brother, Raymond Soudavanh, of Quincy; her maternal grandfather, Houm Sonethongkham; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. Sofia was preceded in death by her mother, Khantharack "Nang" Soudavanh; maternal grandmother, Bouany Sonethongkham; and paternal grandparents, Fanh and Pinkham Soudavanh. Services will be private. To attend Sofia's service remotely (or to view a recording for up to 90 days), please join us at 11 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, Sept. 3, using this link: client.tribucast.com/tcid/77212751 A private burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Memorials should be made to Somlith Soudavanh to be used for her siblings' education. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2020