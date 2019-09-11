Home

Sondra Kaye Shaw, 47, of Quincy, died at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton, Ill.

She was born Jan. 23, 1972, in Quincy, a daughter of William and Sheila (Perkins) Shaw.

Sondra attended Quincy Public Schools. After graduating from Quincy Senior High School, she attended Lincoln College in Lincoln, Ill., before relocating to Chicago. She was employed at New Hope Center in Dolton, Ill., for nine years before returning to Quincy in March 2008. Upon returning to Quincy, Sondra was employed by Addus Homecare, Stoney Creek and DORS. She was a member of the Cathedral of Worship in Quincy.

Survivors include her son, Jacob I. Moore of Iowa City, Iowa; her mother, Sheila Shaw of Quincy; her father, William Shaw of South Carolina; and numerous aunts and cousins.

Sondra was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jesse and Leona Perkins of Quincy, and James and Naomi Shaw of Quincy.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in Greenmount Cemetery, with Bishop E.L. Warren officiating.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019
