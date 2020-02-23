|
Sr. M. Clarita Frericks, SFP (nee Alvera Celia), our beloved Sister, passed to eternal joy on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born in 1926 in Quincy, Ill., to Clara and Clemens Frericks, to a farming family of 11 siblings: four sisters, Virginia, Dorothy, Sr. M. Andrea SFP, Sr. M. Catherine, SFP; and seven brothers, George, Joseph, Fred, John, Mathias, Anthony and Eugene, all of whom are deceased. She joined the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor in 1943 at the age of 17, professing First Vows in 1946. Initially, she was trained as an X-ray technician and ministered in Congregational hospitals in Kansas, Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio. For an interval of time she was a member of a House of Prayer. In her pre-retirement years, she became certified as a hospital chaplain serving the people in Greenville, S.C. Pastoral services proved to be a perfect fit for her gifts of presence, prayer and hospitality. She retired to St. Clare Convent in 2002, giving of herself through prayer and presence; having a special place in her heart for the young adults who were part of Franciscan Ministries Tau House. She was a woman of genuine graciousness and was warmly welcoming to all. She will be greatly missed by her Sisters, the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor, her many surviving nieces and nephews and their extended families, and the countless friends she faithfully corresponded with over the years. The Wake Service was Feb. 19 at St. Clare Chapel, 60 Compton Road in Cincinnati and was directly followed by the Liturgy of Resurrection at 10:30 a.m. Burial followed in the convent cemetery. In lieu of flowers, kindly direct donations to Franciscan Ministries, 110 Compton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45215. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
