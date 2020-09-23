|
|
Stacy Lynn Klostermann, 40, of Quincy, passed away at 7:37 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Pastor Jeff Corson will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Stacy was born Nov. 15, 1979, in Seguin, Texas, to Gerard Klostermann and Sheila Cook Crabill. Survivors include one daughter, Emily Klostermann of Quincy; grandson, Lux Klostermann; mother and stepfather, Sheila and Scott Crabill of Quincy; father, Gerard Klostermann of Highland; grandmother, Wanda Cook of Quincy; sister, Lacey Higgins of Quincy; stepsisters, Kristin Crabill and Ciera Crabill, both of Quincy; brother, Elmo Higgins of Quincy; stepbrother, Cody Crabill of Quincy; nephew, Zay Higgins; and numerous aunts and uncles. Stacy was preceded in death by her grandfather, Walter Cook; and one nephew, Kayden Higgins. Stacy graduated from Quincy High School in 1997 and went on to attend Vatterott College. She later worked at Walgreens as a pharmacy tech. Before being diagnosed with Mitochondrial disease, Stacy enjoyed being with her family and friends. She enjoyed roller skating, dancing and spending time with the people she loved. She loved babies and any time anyone needed a baby sitter, she was the first one to volunteer. After being diagnosed, Stacy made it her mission to make everyone aware of this rare, life-altering disease. She was proud to know that she was honored when Mayor Kyle Moore made a proclamation for Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Month in the city of Quincy in September 2018. Stacy grew a large support system of "Mito Sisters," who all became like family and shared their happiness and struggles together as one. She lost some "sisters" and some she's left behind to continue the fight, which they promised to do. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2020