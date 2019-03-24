Stanley Dean "Stan" Pickens, 65, of Barry and Granite Falls, Minn., died at 6:29 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Aug. 21, 1952, to Robert D. and Illa M. Tittsworth Pickens in Quincy. Stan graduated from Payson Seymour High School in 1971. Over the years he worked for Motorola, Gardner Denver and Summy Farms until he found his passion and place in the working world at Fagen Inc., a construction company in Granite Falls. As a civil superintendent with Fagen for 23 years, he created deep and lasting friendships and traveled and lived all over the country. Stan acquired a love of nature as a small boy, leading to a lifetime of hunting fishing, wildlife watching and gardening. An outdoorsman at heart, Stan was a country renaissance man. He believed in the importance of self-sufficiency, making things from scratch -- whether it be sloppy Stans or a "redneck" hot tub -- and embracing the spiritual ways of Native Americans. Contrasting his passion for the outdoors, Stan developed a fascination with technology late in life, enjoying Facebook, YouTube and following the president on Twitter. Stan was happiest when surrounded by family and friends, especially his grandchildren, while visiting around a looking fire or a cooking fire. He will be missed for his fun-loving nature, jokes and generous spirit. Survivors include his three children, Robin (Jacob) Litt of Quincy, Ryan (Beth) Pickens of Quincy and Katelyn Pickens of Albert Lea, Minn.; his mother, Illa (Robert) Inman of Quincy; a sister, Marla Stratton of Quincy; a brother, Dana Pickens of Plainville; three grandchildren, Sasha and Ezra Litt and Molly Pickens, all of Quincy; a niece, Skylar Stratton of Fountain, Colo.; and many cousins. Stan was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents. SERVICES: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Christ Lutheran Church in Quincy. VISITATION: There will be no visitation. MEMORIALS: . ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary