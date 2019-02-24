Mr. Stanley Wilson, 86, of rural Canton, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at his home. He was born May 11, 1932, in Canton, to O.S. and Gladys Billups Wilson. He married Kathleen Lillard on Sept. 1, 1956, in Maywood. She survives. Stanley was a deacon of Ten Mile Baptist Church, where he was a lifetime member and secretary/treasurer of Ten Mile Cemetery. He lived and worked on the same farm his whole life and was just awarded the Centennial Award by the Lewis County Extension Office. He was a member of the Polled Hereford Association, and he and his dad had one of the oldest herds in the nation. He also raised Shetland ponies. Stanley was a 45-year cancer survivor. He was an avid toy collector, especially toy tractors and marbles. In his younger days, he was a member of the Lewis County Democratic Central Committee, leader of Ten Mile 4-H and Lewis County Fair Board member for a number of years. Stanley was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He also was a past commander of Otto Bruner Post 170 of the American Legion, where he was proud to serve on its funeral honor guard, taking part in over 150 services. He went on the Great River Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2014. Stanley will be remembered as a loving caring husband, Dad and Papa. He was devoted to his family, his life and hobbies. In addition to his wife, Kay, survivors include a son, Doug (Wendy) Wilson of Canton; two daughters Vicki Wilson of Hannibal and Miriam (Robbie) Kasper of Troy; three granddaughters, Carly Wilson of Springfield, Mo., Alex Daniels of Troy and Lindsey Wilson of Canton; a niece, Diane (Larry) Carlstone of Pella, Iowa, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Louise Baily and Doris Alyce Wilson; an infant brother; and a nephew, Richard Baily. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Davis Funeral Home, Canton, with the Revs. Russell Brownell and Orlie Yoder conducting. Burial with military honors by American Legion Otto Bruner Post 170 will be in Ten Mile Cemetery, Canton. VISITATION: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Great River Honor Flight or Lewis County Fair. ARRANGEMENTS: Davis Funeral Home. WEBSITE: davisfh.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary