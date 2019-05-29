BARRY, Ill. -- Stephanie L. "Steve" Dillinger, 69, of Barry, died on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in her home. She was born on June 1, 1949, in Quincy, a daughter of Richard "Doc" and Ida (Brace) Dochterman. She married Tommy B. Dillinger on July 9, 1966, in Quincy. They enjoyed fishing, camping and family get-togethers until he preceded her in death on Nov. 15, 2010. She lived and worked in Quincy most of her life, moving to Barry in 2011. She is survived by two sons: Richard "Ricky" Dillinger and his wife Gay of Barry and Tommy Dillinger and his wife Jeannetta of Florrisant, Mo. Five grandchildren: Jonathon, Jessica, Shaila, Nicole and Braden Eleven great-grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren, and nine stepgreat-grandchildren. Also three sisters: Kathy Dochterman; Virginia "Murphy" Shaul and Lisa Trone. One aunt, Pat Belker and a special cousin Michael Wingerter. One sister-in-law: Joyce Warning and two brothers-in-law: Steven Dillinger and his wife Jennifer and Ronald Dillinger. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives also survive. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents. Cremation rites have been accorded and private services are planned at a later date. Memorials may be made to the . The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 29 to May 31, 2019