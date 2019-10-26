|
PAYSON, Ill. -- Stephanie M. McMullen, 42, of Payson, died on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Blessing Hospital. She was born on Aug. 1, 1977, in Quincy, the daughter of Carol (Coleman) Favre and Ron Favre. She married Duane McMullen and together they had three children. Stephanie was a 1996 graduate of Payson-Seymour High School. She had been employed at FedEx and Pam Printers. She loved her children, photography and was a Garth Brooks Fan. Stephanie is survived by her parents, her children: Sarah McMullen, Erin McMullen and Samantha McMullen all of Payson. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, a sister, Jessica Lynn Favre and a brother, R.J. Favre. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Peter with Rev. Aaron Kuhn officiating. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation for HOSPICE or the Church of St. Peter. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.dukerandhaugh.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019