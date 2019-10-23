Herald-Whig Obituaries
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Steven D. "Steve" Harshman

Steven D. 'Steve' Harshman, 64, of Lewistown died on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 in his home. He was born on April 15, 1955 in Sterling, Ill., the son of Joel and Joanne (Wagenknecht) Harshman. Steven was a machinist for Port Industries for many years. Prior to this, he was an auto mechanic in the Quincy area for many years.

Steve enjoyed spending his days outside enjoying his land, spending time with friends and family and tinkering on whatever he had in the shop. His pride and joy were his daughters and his significant other, Theresa. His pet raccoons kept him company all hours of the night. His laugh and sense of humor will be missed.

He is survived by:

HIS MOTHER: Joanne Harshman of Quincy;

HIS CHILDREN: Miki Geisendorfer and her husband Jeremy of Monticello, Mo. and Kristi Shade and her husband Doug of Palmyra, Mo.

HIS SIGNIFICANT OTHER: Theresa Medlin of Quincy

GRANDCHILDREN: Jolie Geisendorfer, Luke Geisendorfer and Knoxx Shade.

SIBLINGS: Tim Harshman, Kim Wert and her husband Dan, and Linda Aschemann and her husband Terry

Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

Steve was preceded in death by his father and a brother, James Harshman.

A private family celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday evening, Oct. 25, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to a fund for his grandchildren's education. The Duker and Haugh Funeral is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
