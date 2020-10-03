|
Steven D. Smith, 59, of Barry, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 6, 1961, in Pittsfield to William E. and Patsy Ann (Constable) Smith. He married Chris Sappington in 1992 and later married Michelle Foreman in 2015. Steve graduated from Barry High School in 1979 and then went to Wyoming to attend technical school and received an automotive technician degree. After school, Steve was employed by Callender's Construction, Central Stone and Beard Implement. Steve was an outdoorsman who loved yardwork; and always enjoyed boating, fishing, riding his motorcycle and 4-wheeler. He was always up for a trip to the ocean and enjoying a cold beer with friends and family. Steve could fix anything and was mechanically inclined; he loved spending time with his brother and best friend, Randy, with whom he spent many hours working on cars together. In earlier years, he helped with Boy Scouts and always enjoyed camping with friends and family. Steve was a big-hearted guy who was always just a phone call away when you needed help. Most of all, Steve was a devoted father and grandfather who always made sure his family was his No. 1 priority. Survivors include his mother, Patsy Ann; sons, Cole Smith of Barry and Collin Smith of Quincy; daughter, Carly (Traye) Labby of Pearl; grandchildren, Braelyn Labby and Bostyn Labby; brother, David Smith of Barry; sister, Chris (Kyle Estell) McConnell of Concord; nieces and nephews, Troy and Alicia Smith, Trevin Smith, Tanner Smith, Caitlin Smith, Brent Smith, Matthew Smith and Kayce Smith; great-nieces and great-nephews, Mason Smith, Brayden Smith, Rylan Smith and Madison Smith. Steve was preceded in death by his father, William Smith; and brother, Randy Smith. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, in Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry, and due to COVID-19, face masks will be required by all attending. Memorials are suggested to an education fund for grandchildren. Niebur Funeral Home in Barry is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020