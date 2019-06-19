QUINCY -- Steven Enlow, 64, of Quincy, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at 2:53 a.m. at his home. Steven was born in Quincy on Jan. 27, 1955, a son of Robert and Lucille George Enlow. He graduated from Quincy High School in 1973. As a junior, Steve was a member of the Quincy Blue Devil Basketball team who came in second in the state tournament. Steve and the team were elected to the Blue Devils Sports Hall of Fame. Out of high school, Steve worked for United Airlines as a Central Processing Dispatcher in San Francisco and Chicago for over 30 years. He always loved to watch basketball, especially the Quincy Blue Devils. He also enjoyed the Chicago Cubs. Steve loved to travel, sleep in late and spend time with his family and friends. He always lived in the moment, no matter what. He loved to cook with his grandchildren, as they were his sous-chefs in the kitchen. Steve is survived by his significant other for 17 years, Jill Hooper, of Quincy; a sister, Sally (James) Stuart, of Honolulu, Hawaii; two step-daughters, Summer (Steven) Thomas and Ashley (Luke) Conrad, both of Quincy; close friends, Jacki Hankins, Susie (Greg) Lee and Amy (Kathy Mixer) Kientzle, all of Quincy; numerous nieces and nephews; and was known as Steve Pa to Stevie Griffin, Blaine and Lakyn Thomas, and Clare and Norah Conrad. Steven was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patricia Barlow. Services will be 7 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Thomas officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Blessing Foundation or Quincy Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 19 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary