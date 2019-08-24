|
Steven K. "Steve" Duke, 72, of Ursa, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at his home. Steve was born Aug. 2, 1947, in Quincy, the son of Kenneth and Ruth (Elder) Duke. He married Wanda Rowbotham on April 27, 1968, in Mendon. She survives. Steve served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a farmer and had worked for JC McClean Angus Ranch, traveling around the country showing cows. He also worked for Moorman Manufacturing Co. Steve was a member Mendon Masonic Lodge 449, past patron of Mendon Eastern Star, former trustee of Lima Township and former member of the North Adams Home Board. He was a bus driver for the Unit 4 school district for over 20 years. Steve enjoyed showing livestock with his children and grandchildren, traveling, especially out west, going to casinos and going to concerts. He loved cooking for his family during the holidays and attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. He loved his pets and loved his school bus kids. In addition to his wife, survivors include four children, Roni (John) Brackensick of Ursa, Holly (Dan ) Nugent of North Liberty, Iowa, Daron (Julie) Duke of Ursa and Brian (Emily) Duke of Ursa; seven grandchildren, Brock (Kesi) Brockensick, Samantha (Hunter) Thompson, Derek Nugent, Ryan Nugent, Kelsey Duke, Ryle Duke and Kodi Duke; two great-grandchildren, Braylee and Brynlee Brackensick; a brother–in-law, Gene Rowbotham; one sister-in-law, Carol Rowbotham; a brother-in-law, Floyd Leenerts; a sister-in-law, Joyce Leenerts; many nieces and nephews; his buddy "tank" and all the children he drove the bus for over the years. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law; mother-in-law; sister, Shaaron Duke Girty; and a special uncle, Willis Duke. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon with John Simpson officiating. Burial with military honors will be in New Providence Cemetery near Ursa. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions have been suggested to the Honor Flight. You are invited to share memories of Steve and leave condolences at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019