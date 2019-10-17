|
Mr. Steven Lester Bunger, 69, of LaGrange, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. He was born Aug. 11, 1950, in Hannibal, Mo., a son of Lester Henry and Wanda Mae Donath Bunger. He married Diane R. Ellison on May 22, 1971, in Canton, Mo. She survives. Steve worked at Hadler International in Quincy for 45 years, retiring in 2015. He enjoyed Mizzou football and Highland High sports and was a 1968 graduate of Palmyra High School. He was a member of the Lutheran Church but had faithfully attended the Catholic Church with Diane for many years. In addition to his wife, Diane, of LaGrange, survivors include three sons, Troy (Sarah) Bunger of Dover, Del., Craig (Melissa) Bunger of Columbia, Mo., and Chase (Charity) Bunger of Columbia; seven grandchildren, AlexAndrea, Ayana, Joshua, Liam, Reed, Adalyn and Lena; a great-granddaughter, Iris; his mother, Wanda Mae Bunger of Palmyra, Mo.; two sisters, Jean Thornton of Palmyra and Sally (Bill) Jennings of Hannibal; two brothers-in-law, Larry (Pat) Ellison of Ewing and Kevin (Marjorie) Ellison of Lewistown.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father. A concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Canton with Fathers Basil Eruo and Rob Fields officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery in LaGrange. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. The family suggests memorials be made to "CFCA/Unbound" for the Bungers' adopted Christian child, Paul Ngatia, of Nairobi, Kenya. Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019