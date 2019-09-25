|
|
Steven Ray "Steve" Finton, 62, of Quincy, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at his home. Steve was born Feb. 6, 1957, in Keokuk, Iowa, a son of Robert E. and Mary Jane (Coffman) Finton. He was united in marriage to Roberta "Bobbie" Phillips. She survives. Steve was a member of Madison Park Christian Church in Quincy, and spent his working career at Gates Air and Dot Foods. His job at Gates Air took him all over, allowing him to see the world. When he wasn't working, Steve enjoyed spending time outdoors, watching wildlife and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He built impressive model trains in his basement, complete with handmade scenery. His greatest joy in life, however, were his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. In addition to his wife, Bobbie Finton, of Quincy, survivors include two sons, Brian Finton of Alaska and Brandon (Cassie) Grunewald of Warsaw, Ill.; two daughters, Sara (LaRenzo) Clay of Keokuk, Iowa, and Rachael (Scott) Vaughan of Quincy; two sisters, Mary (Don) Macintosh and Carrie (Randy) Hutson; four brothers, Robert "Bob" Finton, Timothy Finton, Thomas Finton and Mathew (Cara) Finton; 10 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Steve was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, John Finton. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw, with burial in Oakland Cemetery, Warsaw. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, directly before the service. Memorials in memory of Steve may be directed to the Blessing Cancer Center. Condolences may be expressed online at printyfuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019