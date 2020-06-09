|
Steven Wayne Davis, 67, of rural New Salem, passed from this life at his earthly home to his heavenly home on June 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with hilar cholangiocarcinoma. Steve was born in Lima, Ohio, April 28, 1953, to Norma Jean (Vermillion) and George Elmer Davis. Steve was raised in Waynesfield, Ohio, along with his older brother Russell, and he survives. After graduating Waynesfield-Goshen High School in 1972, he attended St. Louis Christian College for a short period, but just long enough for him to visit New Hartford Christian Church where he met Wyvetta, daughter of George and Dorothy Garner. They started dating and their relationship blossomed, and they were married October 19, 1974, at the New Hartford Christian Church, and she survives. In 1976, Steve and Wyvetta were blessed by the birth of their only child, Nathanial Steven, and he survives. They started their married life in an upstairs apartment in Pittsfield where they were both employed. In March 1975, they moved to their present home in rural New Salem. Shortly after moving, Steve was asked to go into farming with Wyvetta's dad and her grandfather Raymond Capps. After Steve's father-in-law retired, Steve went to work at various places to provide for his family, but mainly as a truck driver hauling anything from freight over the road to hauling crops for a local farmer. Steve retired from the work force a few years ago, where he then became Grandpa's Taxi, enjoying each and every minute taking the grandkids, Jacqueline, Wessley and Reese, place to place and, along with Grandma Wyvetta, attending their events. Steve was a faithful member of the Grace Baptist Church where he was a deacon. Steve was also a board member of the Pike County Senior Center in Pittsfield. Steve's smile, humor, and love of life will be greatly missed. Those relatives still surviving in addition to his brother, his wife, his son, and three grandchildren, are his nieces, Jodie (John) Ryan and Nicole (Joe) Wynkoop; nephew, Chet Davis; six great nieces; one great nephew; some aunts; lots of cousins; and several close friends. Those preceding him in death were his parents; his in-laws; several aunts and uncles; and some cousins. Private services will be at the Grace Baptist Church in Pittsfield with Pastor Gary Dice officiating. Burial will be in Gray Cemetery in rural New Salem. Memorials may be made to Gray Cemetery or Grace Baptist Church. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 9 to June 11, 2020