Sue Beilsmith Obituary
Sue Beilsmith, 80, of Camp Point, died at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Timber Point Healthcare Center.

Sue was born Nov. 30, 1938, in Hannibal, Mo., the daughter of James F. and Mabel Judd Whitley.

Suzie was a 1958 graduate of Quincy High School, where she sang and participated in activities such as New Faces. After high school, she spent her time raising her children.

Survivors include a brother, Robert (Mernice "Fern") Whitley of Quincy; her daughter, Lori Metz of Tucson, Ariz.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Monty Metz; and two brothers, Bernie and Ronnie Whitley.

A private graveside service will be held in Greenmount Cemetery.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019
