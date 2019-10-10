Home

Sue L. Lish


1944 - 2019
Sue L. Lish Obituary
QUINCY -- Sue L. Lish, 75, of Quincy, passed away at 4:06 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Sue was born on Aug. 9, 1944, in Quincy, to Lester Laws and Carmalita Laws Householder.

She was married to Floyd M. Lish in 1984 in Quincy. He survives.

In her free time, she enjoyed being with friends and family. She was a wonderful cook and made the best homemade pizza for her family. Caring for her flowers and spending time with her pet dogs and cats were also activities that Sue enjoyed.

Sue retired from Blessing Hospital where she was a nurse's aide for many years.

Other survivors include one daughter, Rhonda Broemmer of Quincy; four step children, Debra Grieving (Bill) of Camp Point, Ill., Dorothy Moore (Curt) of Clayton, Ill., Dawn Kennedy (Steve) of Jacksonville, N.C., and Dusty Lish of Hannibal, Mo.; one brother, Rick Householder (Annie) of Pontiac, Ill.; three grandchildren, Justice Broemmer of Quincy, Randy Broemmer of Quincy, and Tia Broemmer of Peoria, Ariz.; two great-grandchildren; numerous step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Randy Broemmer; and three brothers.

A Memorial Service will be held later. Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the O'Donnell Cookson Life Celebration Home of Quincy.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Quincy Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
