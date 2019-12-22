|
Sister. Wife. Mother. Gramma. Friend. Believer in the Magic of Fairies. Susan Elizabeth (Duns-worth) May passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in comfort with family by her side. Born Jan. 5, 1948, to Wallace and Emma (Holda) Dunsworth in Chicago, Susan moved with her family at a young age to Mundelein, a Chicago suburb. She shared her childhood and built immeasurable and unbreakable bonds with her three sisters, Dianne, Nancy and Patricia, in her youth. Susan attended Mundelein High School, graduating in 1966. There she met the love of her life, Larry May, marrying March 1, 1969. Susan and Larry were married for 50 years and were blessed with two children, Michael May and Bridget (Peelman) May, which they brought up together with love. A kind soul, free spirit, and quick-witted, Susan was preceded in death by her mother and father; sister Nancy; and aunt, Chrystel Holda. She is survived by her husband, Larry; sisters, Dianne and Patricia; children, Michael (Valerie) and Bridget (Greg); and grandchildren, Morgan, Elizabeth, Lily and Danny. Though she has left this earthly plain, she will live on in the people she has loved and known. Susan enjoyed baking pies, chatting with complete strangers, curling up with a good book and a cat, and sharing silliness with her sisters. Her name was Susan, but the title she loved most was "Gramma." In her own words "Love does not die -- people do. So, when all that is left of me is love -- give me away." Rest in peace, sweet lady. You will live on in all of us. No services are planned. Memorial donations can be made in Susan's name to the Quincy Humane Society. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019