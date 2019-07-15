Resources More Obituaries for Susan Maini Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Susan J. Maini

1949 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Susan J. Maini, 69, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., passed on to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and the fellowship of the saints on June 23, 2019. Susan was grateful for the wonderful opportunities afforded to her by almighty God and her parents, friends and family.

Susan was born on Oct. 9, 1949, the daughter of Mary Jane and Seldon Dean Sims, who operated a farm near Liberty, Ill. Sunday school and youth group at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church and 4-H were formative parts of her childhood. After graduation from Liberty High School, Susan earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois during which time she served as president of the Campus YWCA and spent summers interning in East St. Louis, with a rural missionary in Virginia and as an intern for U.S. Senator Charles Percy of Illinois. Following college, Susan entered the US-2 home missionary program through the United Methodist Church, working on the northwest side of Chicago organizing low-income neighborhoods around housing, education and community improvement. It was there that Susan discovered that works apart from Christ neither save oneself nor restore others. After backpacking Europe with friends, she took a job in Providence, R.I., where she met her future husband, Gino L. Maini. They were married on Aug. 6, 1977, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Providence. Together they helped raise Gino's three cherished sons, David, Christopher and Matthew, before giving birth to a daughter, Gina, in 1990. Susan considered the time of pregnancy and Gina's infancy to be one of the most blessed times of her life.

Susan spent 42 years as Gino's close partner in life, business and ministry. During their marriage, they were greatly touched by how Jesus moved through the Holy Spirit within a fellowship involving Liberian and Cambodian refugees in Providence. During the 1990s, she and Gino lived in Las Vegas, Nev., where they were affiliated with First Presbyterian Church. During this time they founded Amazing Grace Ministry, an outreach to the very poor and homeless, and served as Lay Pastors for the Presbytery of Nevada. Amazing Grace Ministry was transformative as Susan helped facilitate worship, sacraments, volunteer outreach and giving, engaging Presbyterian, Episcopal, Lutheran and Salvation Army faith communities in relationship building with the poor. In 2004, the Maini family relocated back to New England where daughter Gina attended high school, and Susan enjoyed fellowship with Christian women engaged in small group Bible study and Women of Faith. The Lord led her to serve as an online mentor for TruthMedia web ministry reaching women and girls in crisis. She served as a volunteer for Voice of the Martyrs (VOM) ministry to the persecuted church worldwide. This experience completely changed Susan's vision and understanding of the Body of Christ, the significance of suffering for the name of Jesus and the commandments found in Matthew chapters 25 and 28.

Susan worked full or part-time over 35 years concurrent with family and ministry activities. She worked with Gino for seven years managing their family-owned computer business 'The Software Library' based in Providence. Upon relocation to Las Vegas, they formed 'Maini Ltd' through which Susan served nonprofit organizations throughout the country on a referral basis helping boards and their executives strengthen mission focus and organizational performance. She helped scores of organizations around the U.S. recruit faithful executive leaders who repositioned their organizations for greater effectiveness. She initiated the first website for nonprofit jobs (nonprofitjobs.org) and Gino managed it while Susan consulted.

Susan and Gino moved to New Smyrna Beach in the spring of 2010, where they continued with small group ministry, hosted home fellowships and shared the ministry of the persecuted church. Susan trained as a volunteer Chaplain with VITAS hospice which helped prepare her to serve as Team Leader for Celebrate Recovery in New Smyrna Beach. She considers her professional life to be a teacher and a blessing from God allowing Gino and her the flexibility to stay engaged in Christ's ministry wherever they lived.

Susan is survived by husband, Gino Louis Maini, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; daughter, Gina Marie Maini, of Arlington, Va.; sons, David Maini (Sandy) of Milford, Conn.; Christopher Maini (Ronda Nicolay) of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; and Matthew Maini (Myra) of E. Providence, R.I.; grandchildren, Nicholas, Zachary, Isabella, Matthew Jr., Christopher Jr., Gino and Gabriella Maini; and great-grandchildren, Sterling, Scarlet and Cassius Maini; brother, Doug (Nancy) Sims of Keystone, Colo.; sisters, Pat (Ghassan) Elian of Grosse Pointe, Woods Mich.; Sara (Keith) Kelley of Urbana, Ill.; sister-in-law Donna McGowan (William) of Warwick, R.I.; and numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family is especially grateful for the loving care provided by family caregivers, Christopher (CJ) Maini and Ronda Nicolay, as well as Susan's many prayer partners.

A celebration of Susan's life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Liberty, Ill. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be sent to Pleasant Grove U.M. Church, c/o Art Tenhouse, 1724 N. 1073rd Lane, Liberty, Ill., 62347. Remembrances may be offered at baldwincremation.com/obituaries/susan-maini/ and condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig on July 15, 2019