Susan Kay Neisen, 73, of Fowler, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 13, 1947, in Quincy, a daughter of Arthur J. and Imogene (Still) Huseman. Susan married Kenny Neisen on June 17, 1967, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, and he survives. Susan graduated from Quincy High School and devoted 32 years of service at North Adams Home as a C.N.A. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Susan took great joy in caring for the residents of North Adams Home. Once she was retired, she carried on her passion of caring for friends and family, in their time of need. She also enjoyed time spent with her beloved dogs, Butch, Zeus and Martin. In addition to her husband, survivors include her children, Angie (Jim) Loos of Liberty, Kenny (Kim Board) Neisen of Camp Point, Adam (Paige) Neisen of Fowler and Therese (Brandon Heberlein) Neisen of Quincy; grandchildren, Caleb, Kent and Conner Neisen, and Isabella, Barret and Becket Neisen; great-grandson, Derik Neisen; sister, Sandy (Chuck) Reutenauer of Hannibal, Mo.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Vera (Darel) Carroll, Jimmy (Peggy) Neisen, Pat Becker and Sharon Neisen; and nieces, nephews and other relatives. Susan was preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother-in-law, Joe and Mildred Neisen; and multiple sisters and brothers-in-law. Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with the Rev. Jeff Stone conducting. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery at a future date. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the funeral home. Those attending the services are encouraged to wear purple, as it was Susan's favorite color. Attendees are encouraged to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery Fund or Blessing Hospice. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2020