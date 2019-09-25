Home

Susan M. (Frankenhoff) Cunningham

Susan M. (Frankenhoff) Cunningham Obituary
Susan Marie (nee Frankenhoff) Cunningham, 55, or "Lady Cunningham" as she declared on Facebook after watching "Downton Abbey," died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

She was born in Quincy on March 30, 1964, and moved to the Chicagoland area with her husband, Patrick.

She was mother to Erin, Molly and the late Mary. She also had two fur babies, Gracie and the late Calvin.

Sue enjoyed cross-stitching and watching the Chicago Cubs, especially first baseman Anthony Rizzo, with Gracie next to her in their recliner.

She was a daughter of Marydine (nee Tushaus) and Roger Frankenhoff, and sister to Jim (Diane) Frankenhoff, Linda (John) Aichinger, John Frankenhoff and Gretchen (Dennis) Mason.

She also was an aunt to Erik, Kate, Matthew, Ashley, Sarah and Emily. She also was "Auntie Quack-Quack," or great-aunt, to Colton.

She will be remembered for her kind spirit, bright smile, and her ability to comfort everyone during the toughest of times.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Hallowell and James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St. in Countryside. Private interment will be in Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Hillside.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance or Midwest Dachshund Rescue.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019
