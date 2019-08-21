|
QUINCY -- Sylvia Lucille "Lucy" Archer, 93, of Quincy, died at 3:25 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Sunset Home. Sylvia was born Sept. 7, 1925, in Macomb, Mo., a daughter of Rex and Jewell Moody Baty. She married Edward Archer on Sept. 16, 1946, in Los Angeles. He preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 2012. She was employed at Shoppers Fair in Quincy, Farm and Home Supply, and various other places in Mansfield, Mo. Sylvia was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, and was a friend with everyone. She enjoyed spending time at the casino, reading when she was able to, dancing and listening to country music, and was a great cook for her family. Sylvia is survived by four children, Vicky (Bob) Fremon of Lancaster, Mo., Carolyn (Joe) Weise of Quincy, Larry (Renata) Archer of Marshfield, Mo., and Raymond (Sue) Archer of Quincy; 13 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Wanda Van Eaton of Mansfield, Mo., and Diane Shaw of Okla.; her brother, Jerry (Mary Lou) Baty of Mansfield, Mo.; a daughter-in-law, Donna Archer, of Mesa, Ariz.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Edward Archer; and two sisters, Betty Calhoun and Pearlie Willbanks. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 31, 2019, at the Harvest Project Revival Center in Mansfield, Mo. Memorials to Blessing Foundation for Hospice or Sunset Home. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019