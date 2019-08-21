Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Archer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia L. "Lucy" Archer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia L. "Lucy" Archer Obituary
QUINCY -- Sylvia Lucille "Lucy" Archer, 93, of Quincy, died at 3:25 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Sunset Home.

Sylvia was born Sept. 7, 1925, in Macomb, Mo., a daughter of Rex and Jewell Moody Baty. She married Edward Archer on Sept. 16, 1946, in Los Angeles. He preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 2012.

She was employed at Shoppers Fair in Quincy, Farm and Home Supply, and various other places in Mansfield, Mo.

Sylvia was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, and was a friend with everyone. She enjoyed spending time at the casino, reading when she was able to, dancing and listening to country music, and was a great cook for her family.

Sylvia is survived by four children, Vicky (Bob) Fremon of Lancaster, Mo., Carolyn (Joe) Weise of Quincy, Larry (Renata) Archer of Marshfield, Mo., and Raymond (Sue) Archer of Quincy; 13 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Wanda Van Eaton of Mansfield, Mo., and Diane Shaw of Okla.; her brother, Jerry (Mary Lou) Baty of Mansfield, Mo.; a daughter-in-law, Donna Archer, of Mesa, Ariz.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Edward Archer; and two sisters, Betty Calhoun and Pearlie Willbanks.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 31, 2019, at the Harvest Project Revival Center in Mansfield, Mo. Memorials to Blessing Foundation for Hospice or Sunset Home.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
Download Now