Teresa J. Staff

Teresa J. Staff Obituary
Teresa J. Staff, 67, of rural Mendon, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Timber Point Healthcare Center in Camp Point.

Teresa was born July 14, 1952, in Kewanee, Ill. She was the daughter of Bernie Robert and Geneva (Taylor) Burnett. She married Mark E. Staff on Dec. 21, 1982, in Kahoka, Mo. He survives of rural Mendon.

She enjoyed puzzle books, jigsaw puzzles, gardening, playing video games and her dogs.

Survivors include three children, Dusty (John) Calcagno, Eugene Edwards and Patricia Goodman; a daughter-in-law, Connie Allison; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four brothers, Bruce Burnett, Jamie Burnett, Jonathan Burnett and Simon Burnett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one son, Tony Burnett; one brother, Bill Miller; and one sister, Lori King.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon. Interment will in Bethany Cemetery in Tioga.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions have been suggested to the family.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
