QUINCY -- Teresa "Terri" Sue Feld Cary, 72, of Quincy, died on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Blessing Hospital, surrounded by friends. Terri was born Sept. 18, 1946, in Quincy, the daughter of Bernard and Nancy Lou Moore Feld. Terri attended grade school at Emerson School, attended Quincy Junior and was a 1964 graduate of Quincy Senior High School. She received her nursing degree from Quincy School for Practical Nursing and attended Ambit University. Terri worked at St. Mary's Hospital in ICU from 1965 until 1972. She lived in Fla. and Ga., was in Home Health Nursing and was a Wound Care Specialist from 1980 until 2006. Terri was a long time independent business owner through Amway. She has been an Ambit Energy Consultant since 2010. She received the "Committed to Caring" award and received several other recognitions for her LPN work in Ga. Terri was also a videographer for weddings and Bar-Mitzvahs, and arranged shows for cruise wear. She attended St. John's Anglican Parish and was a former member of Vermont Street United Methodist Church. Terri always enjoyed attending different churches of the Christian Faith throughout her life. When she lived in Fla., Terri was head of Christian Education at the United Church of Christ. She was a co-founder of the Quincy Tea Party, was a Republican Precinct Committeewoman and was a vocal advocate for America. Terri is survived by cousins, including Teresa (Mike) Thomas of Macomb, Ill., two longtime dear friends, Roddy Roy of Houston, Tex., and Sheila Landreau of Ga.; her honorary nieces and nephews, Samathan Rippetoe, Molly Watkins, Robby Roy, Chandler Watkins, Meghan Watkins and KC Watkins; and many other friends. Terri was preceded in death by her parents and her dear friend Annie Roy. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with the Rev. Patrick Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Great River Honor Flight or Chaddock School.