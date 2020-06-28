|
|
Terrence J. "Terry" Anastas of Quincy died unexpectedly Thursday, June 25, 2020, while on vacation with family in Virginia. Terry was born Oct. 25, 1958, in Quincy, the fifth of seven children born to Mary Elizabeth Bailey Anastas and the late Frederick William Anastas. He spent the first few years of his life on a farm -- with no running water -- near Woodland, Mo. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Quincy, where Terry attended St. Francis Grade School. Afterward, he attended Quincy Junior and Senior High schools, where he played football and wrestled. He graduated in 1976. In 1980, Terry graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Illinois College of Law in 1983. Terry practiced law with Keefe, Gorman and Brennan from 1983 to 1994. He also worked as a public servant during that time, first as an Adams County public defender from 1984 to 1985 and then as assistant states attorney from 1985 to 1995. Since 1995, he worked at Mays, Walden & Anastas. His work ethic was incredible throughout his entire career and personal life, starting with being a paper boy in grade school, digging graves and mowing grass for the Quincy Park District. He was a "do-it-yourself" handyman and faithfully restored and maintained his historic home. Terry was a man of integrity. He believed in using the gifts God gave him to take care of himself and his family (so no one else has to); to take care of others who cannot care for themselves, and to give back to his community. Terry was a past president of the Adams County Bar Association and a member of the Illinois Supreme Court Character and Fitness Committee. He enjoyed serving in the Rotary Club, where he was a board member, Paul Harris Fellow and an eager participant in the club's sand volleyball, wallyball, kickball and pickleball fitness activities. He was a past president of both the Transitions Board of Directors and the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Western Illinois, where he also was a Big Brother to several youths. He served on the boards of Friends of the Trails, the Quincy Park Foundation and the YMCA. He was a former commissioner of the Quincy Park Board and served as park district attorney. He also was instrumental in establishing and developing Gardner Camp, which promotes outdoor recreational and educational activities in the Mississippi River bottoms near the village of Hull in Pike County. He was a Quinsippi Soccer League coach and assistant Scoutmaster for Madison Park Christian Church's Troop 56, where both of his sons earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He played handball with a great group of guys on his lunch hour and enjoyed annual "Band of Brothers" ski trips and annual "BK Adventure" weekends with high school friends. Survivors include his wife and high school sweetheart, Kathy Baker Anastas; and two children, Nathan (Ashley Petty) of Decatur and Nicholas (Kristen Giambusso) of Boston, Mass. Terry and Kathy were married in 1980 at Salem Church in Quincy. Together they enjoyed many traveling adventures with friends and family, and were still crazy about each other after all these years. He said his most important endeavor was raising his family, and he was a loving, devoted husband and father. He also is survived by his mother, of Quincy; brothers, Kevin (Kathie) of Bumpass, Va., Mark (Jeane) of Portland, Ore., Fred (Velvet Darnell) of Quincy, and Chuck (Debbie) of Mooresville, N.C.; and sisters, Cathy Schmitt (Richard) and Brenda Koch (Dave) of Quincy. He admired and respected his mother, who raised seven children on her own after the early death of her husband. He also is survived by his mother-in-law, Dorothy Baker; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Lynda Baker, all of Quincy; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. A private memorial service for family will be held at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Pastor Chuck Sackett officiating. Terry's ultimate hobby was bike riding. Friends are encouraged to participate in Quincy's Friends of the Trails Ultimate Ride fundraiser on Saturday, July 11, which will include a ride in Terry's memory. The ride begins and ends at the Dock. A celebration of his life will coincide with the cookout and entertainment of the fundraiser. Terry's family looks forward to seeing you there. Register at friendsofthetrails.org. And to this the family can only add: "Well done, good and faithful servant." We are so grateful. Memorials may be made to Friends of the Trails or Pin Oak Foundation for the benefit of Gardner Camp Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 28 to June 30, 2020