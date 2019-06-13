Terrence Wayne "Terry" Drengwitz, 66, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his home in Loveland. Terry was born Jan. 10, 1953 in Springfield, Ill., a son of Robert and Elsie (Protz) Drengwitz. He was raised and educated in Springfield, graduating from Lanphier High School in 1971. Upon his graduation he attended college at Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill. It was there he earned his bachelor's in education degree. He then began teaching and coaching at Glenwood High School in Chatham for a few years. He later went to work for his father-in-law's business, the Lanter Company. The company was acquired by OHL, and Terry eventually retired as safety director. Terry's favorite pastime was the game of golf. A four-year college starter in football, his love for the gym and working out kept him physically fit. He will be missed by his son, Matt, and his wife, Katie (Ritter) Drengwitz; grandchildren, Luke, Logan and Mya Drengwitz, all of Johnstown, Colo.; brother, Jim (Patti) Drengwitz of Pontiac, Ill.; sister, Becky (Jerry) Lunt of Quincy; nieces, Andrea (Sean) and Jamie (Adair); nephews, Jason (Becky) and Jared (Emelie); and six great-nieces and great-nephews. Terry was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Debbie Anderson; and three nieces, Melissa, Amy and Heather Anderson. Private family services will be held, and Terry will be memorialized at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, Ill. Memorials and condolences in Terry's name can be sent in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 2100 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, Colo. 80538. Remembrances of Terry can be shared at www.AllnuttLoveland.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 13 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary