|
|
Terri Jane Blunt, 60, of Quincy, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Sunset Home. She was born July 8, 1958, to Larry and Rita (Roberts) Cloyd in Decatur. She married Michael Blunt on Nov. 1, 2015, at Nation Family Church in Quincy. He survives. Terri was a member of the Rock Church in Quincy. She was employed for many years at the Sycamore Healthcare Center. She enjoyed crocheting and time spent with her only grandson. In addition to her husband, Michael, survivors include a daughter, Brittney Miller; a grandchild, Wyatt Little; a brother; and two sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents. SERVICES: 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. VISITATION: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Blessing Cancer Center. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019