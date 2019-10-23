|
|
BARRY, Ill. -- Terry Allen Morrison, 65, of Barry, died at 11:09 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at University Hospital, Columbia, Mo. Terry was born Aug. 15, 1954, in Springfield, Ill., a son of Delmar 'Doc' and Thelma Rosemary Chamberlain Morrison. He married Carolyn Sue Smith on March 20, 2002, in Quincy, Ill. She preceded him in death April 14, 2016. Terry was a 1973 graduate of Payson Seymour High School. He had been employed in the Maintenance Department at Blessing Hospital for over 25 years. Terry was respected as a hard worker who was always working on projects and fixing things. He especially loved maintaining his yard, doing landscaping and spending time in his garage. There was nothing that he could not do, especially in regards to building projects. Another favorite pastime was just driving around sightseeing. Survivors include his mother, Thelma Morrison, of Quincy; three children, Amy (Kevin) Bangert of Quincy, Jamie (Ryan Shoop) Morrison of Mendon, Ill., and Terry Morrison II of Quincy; two stepchildren, David (Lori) and Adam Lowry, both of Quincy; nine grandchildren, Nathan Hightower, Darrien (Brandon) Cook, Micah (Jacob) Eshenroder, Kayla Hightower, Blaine Shoop, Madalynn Morrison, Mathew Shoop, Carson Bangert and Elsie Bangert; five great-grandchildren, Elijah Hightower, Oliver Penn, Rinley Cook, Sage Hightower, Vayda Morrison; two brothers, Del (Judy) Morrison and Ronald (Sharon) Morrison; a sister, Michelle (Branden) Pirotte; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Carolyn, Terry was preceded in death by his father, Delmar 'Doc' Morrison; a brother, Randall Morrison; a step-son, Jason Lowry; and three beloved dogs, Addy, Sissy and Lily. Services are 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Pastor Bob Cowman officiating. Burial in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials to Quincy K9 Connection. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019