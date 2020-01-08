Herald-Whig Obituaries
Terry Lee Callahan, 62, of Fowler, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at his home.

He was born March 27, 1957, in Jacksonville, Ill., the son of Clarence and Ila (Riggall) Callahan. He married Eva Parsons on April 2, 1983, in Decatur, Ill. She survives.

Mr. Callahan was a computer programmer for Titan Wheel International. Terry was a member of Faith Journey Church, where he served as a deacon.

He was a volunteer for Fishing for Freedom, loved volunteering at church, taking care of his animals, fixing and tinkering with things. Terry also liked being outside and was a part-time gym enthusiast.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother, Ila Callahan of Mechanicsburg, Ill.; his children, Sara Ashley Schmidt and her husband, Jared, of Liberty, Ill., and Justin Lindsay Callahan of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Aiden Callahan and Kaysen Callahan with one more grandchild expected later this month; a sister, Cindy White and her husband, Steve; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Terry was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 9, at Faith Journey Church, 4115 N. 12th, in Quincy. Inurnment will be in Greenmount Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Fishing for Freedom or to Faith Journey Church.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
