Terry Smith, 81, of rural Pittsfield, formerly of Pleasant Hill, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. He was born Sept. 12, 1939, in Pleasant Hill to Harold and Lenora (Pellikaan) Smith. Terry married Meribeth Thomas, and she preceded in death in 2001. He married Beth Bradshaw Long in 2004, and she survives. Terry graduated from Pleasant Hill High School and spent two years in the U.S. Army serving his country. When he returned to Pike County, he became an instrument mechanic at Hercules/Dyno and later sold Shelter Insurance for many years. Terry was a member of Lions Club and First Baptist Church of Pleasant Hill, where he was very supportive of his church and gave a lot of time and hard work. He served as a trustee, and was a good and faithful servant who never questioned his faith. Terry enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing, and in retirement he and Beth enjoyed wintering in Texas. Terry loved to watch sports and often traveled to Mattoon to see his grandchildren play sports and watch their activities. He enjoyed spending time with family and grandchildren, and he was a devout husband, father and grandfather. Survivors include his loving wife, Beth; sons, Greg (Rachel) Smith of Mattoon and James T. (Jolene) Smith of Pittsfield; stepchildren, Crystal (Jim) Bigelow of Jacksonville, Sherri (Dorman) Deeder of Bluffs, and Gary (Sunny) Long of Newport News, Va.; grandchildren, Jerica Smith, Jarret Smith, Braden Smith, Brock Smith, Averie Smith, Bobby Long and Mary Long; great-grandchildren, Braylen Deeder and Taylor Deeder; siblings, Gene (Virginia) Smith, Larry (Doris) Smith, Verna Puterbaugh, Dixie Foiles, Joyce (Jim) Lawson and Rita (Bobby) Manetta; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Meribeth Thomas Smith; brothers, Nick Smith and Gary Smith; and sisters, Kay Rombach and Donna Vee Biggs. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, in Crescent Heights Cemetery in Pleasant Hill. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of Pleasant Hill. Niebur Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020