Thelma Lavon Humphrey, 90 of Monticello, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton. The daughter of Henry C. and Linnie Briscoe Jenkins was born April 16, 1930, at Monticello. She was united in marriage to Donald Humphrey on June 24, 1949, at Ewing. He preceded her in death Sept. 11, 1982. Thelma was a member of First Baptist Church of Monticello. She was past worthy matron of Monticello Chapter 383 Order of Eastern Star, past president of the 20th Century Club, member of the Seven Hills Extension Club and Monticello Extension Club. She co-owned and operated Humphrey Feed and Seed in Monticello. She also worked at the Lewis County Courthouse and retired from the Lewis County Health Department. Thelma raised dogs for many years, liked to play bingo and loved spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include two daughters, Beth Ann (Bob) Bringer of Quincy, Ill., and Sharon Linn (Vancell) Scifres of Monticello; four grandchildren, Brandon Bringer and fiancee Krista Ferguson of Quincy, Breanna (Michael) Troup of Quincy, Lance Scifres of Providence Forge, Va., and Kayla (Seth) McBride of Hannibal, Mo.; five great-grandchildren, Cassey Bringer, Gage Bringer, Amber Bringer, Logan McBride and Maggie McBride; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Cooper Ferguson, Jordan Ferguson and Mya Kinter; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Erma (Ross) Ray; and a brother, Linton (Carol) Jenkins. Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 7, at Arnold's Funeral Home in Canton, with the Rev. Tim Smith officiating. Burial will be in Monticello Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bob Bringer, Vancell Scifres, Brandon Bringer, Lance Scifres, Michael Troup and Seth McBride. Memorials may be made to or First Baptist Church of Ewing. Condolences may be expressed online at arnoldsfuneralhome.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 5 to July 7, 2020