Thelma Sue Crouch, 95, of Maywood, died at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her home, exactly where she wanted to be. Thelma was born March 3, 1924, in Stoutsville, Mo., a daughter of Ray C. Shortridge Sr. and Jennie Bell Dowell. She married Samuel E. Crouch Sr. on Aug. 8, 1947, in Springfield, Ill. He preceded her in death on June 23, 2006. Thelma was always a farm girl at heart who took pride in gardening and canning and was an accomplished cook. She and Sam, in their younger years, loved to square dance. She had been a member of Grandview Church, where she enjoyed her church group gatherings and playing cards. Thelma loved nature and enjoyed watching animals and listening to the birds sing. Spring was Thelma's favorite season, and she would often take drives to see the rebirth of the pretty spring flowers and beautifully blooming trees. Above all else, Thelma loved her family and cherished every moment she spent with her children and grandchildren. Survivors include three children, Mark D. (Deborah) Crouch of Mexico, Mo., Debra Love of Durham, Mo., Gary W. (T) Crouch Sr. of Maywood, Mo.; 12 grandchildren, Tabatha (Lee) Corey of Ewing, Mo., Michelle (Travis) Sparrow of Quincy, Brandy Crouch of Quincy, Cory Crouch of Mexico, Mo., Cary Crouch of Columbia, Mo., Jessica (David) Vickers of Thailand, Luke Colletti of Philadelphia, Mo., Gary Crouch Jr. of Greensboro, N.C., Nicole (Ryan) Martens of Freemont, N.C., Harold (fiancé Codi Avery) Crouch of Jacksonville, Fla., Dina Johnson of Quincy, and Kim Whitaker of Ewing, Mo.; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; 12 stepgrandchildren; a brother, Ray C. Shortridge Jr. of Quincy; a sister, Betty Geisendorfer of Quincy; two daughters-in-law, Becky Crouch of Maywood, Mo., and Ann Crouch Hooper of Canton, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Samuel E. Crouch Jr.; a great-grandson, Samuel J. Vickers; a stepdaughter, Sandra Surface; a stepson Richard Crouch Brown; and three sisters, Maybelle Selby, Nellie Brinkman and Marie Fielding. SERVICES: 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with the Rev. David Vickers officiating. Burial at Quincy Memorial Park, Quincy. VISITATION: Noon to 2 p.m. Friday April 26, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: or Community Loving Care Hospice. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary