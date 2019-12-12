|
Quincy -- Theodore J. "Ted" Lehner, 80, of Quincy, died Dec. 10, 2019, in Sunset Home. He was born Dec. 7, 1939, in Quincy. Ted owned and operated a gas station at 4th & Vermont. Later he was the owner and operator of Gross's Tavern. He later retired from the Illinois Veterans Home in 1993. He served in the United States Army. Ted is survived by one son, James D. Lehner, a life-long friend, Thomas Doellman, and his wife, Susan, along with other relatives who also survive. Ted was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Luke Lehner. Graveside services with military rites will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 in Calvary Cemetery. There is no visitation, but friends are invited to the graveside services. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019