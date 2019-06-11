TOLONA, Mo. -- Theodore Michael Murphy, 70, of rural Tolona, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at his home. Ted was the son of James Edward and Anna Mae Raible Murphy and was born Nov. 20, 1948, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Ted was a graduate of Chariton High School in 1967. Ted qualified as an expert rifleman and bravely served in the United States Army in the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry as a sharpshooter in Vietnam from 1968-1969. Upon Ted's return from Vietnam, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Service Stars, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Combat Infantryman Badge. In 1997, Ted received the Army Commendation Medal with "V" Device for heroism against an armed enemy. Ted then decided to continue his education at Truman State University majoring in Physical Education. Ted worked for many years as an iron worker for the Local 577 of Burlington, Iowa. He then went on to work as an operator at Central Stone where he retired. Ted also owned and operated Murphy's Christmas Tree Farm near LaGrange for many years. Ted was a true American patriot and valued his membership in the Commanders Club. He enjoyed gardening, picking wild black raspberries and was an avid reader. Ted especially enjoyed writing about his life and was published in Range Magazine. He is survived by his children, Patrick (Simona) Martin of Moberly, Mo., Brian (Kate) Murphy of Monticello, Mo., Eric (Ann) Murphy of Monticello, Mo., Melissa (Mike) Klocke of Ewing, Mo., Laura (Craig) Wilburn of Iowa City, Iowa, Maria Murphy of Hamilton, Ill., and Fernando Murphy of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandchildren, Patrica Koeven, Sean Martin, Madison Murphy, Gwyneth Murphy, Finn Murphy, Brianna Murphy, Grace Murphy, Carly Murphy, Josie Murphy, Drew Klocke, Dalton Klocke, Gavin Klocke, Georgia Klocke, Sawyer Murphy and Cataleya Wilburn; a great-granddaughter, Nova Murphy; two sisters, Gretchen Murphy and Sharon Murphy, both of Tallahassee, Fla.; and a brother, Timothy (Diann) Murphy of Grayling, Mich. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Jessie Murphy and a brother, Jerome Murphy. Graveside services and Military Honors will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Mo. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Arnold's Funeral Home in Canton, Mo. Memorials may be made to the Assistance League of the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville. Online condolences at arnoldsfuneralhome.net and online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 11 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary