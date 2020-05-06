Herald-Whig Obituaries
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Theodore P. Neisen

Theodore P. Neisen Obituary
Theodore P. 'Ted' Neisen, 62, of Quincy died on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Blessing Hospital.

He was born March 17, 1958, a son of Raymond J. and Clara T. (Maas) Neisen.

Ted was a graduate of Liberty High School. After working on the family dairy farm for a few years, he became a truck driver and most recently worked for Sunrise Transportation in New London.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Ted was known for his mild and agreeable demeanor. He enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren and attending their sports functions. Even though he wasn't their biological father, Ted treated Stephan and Devin as his own.

Ted is survived by his loving companion of over 30 years, Denise Deming; children, Stephan Deming (Toni) of Quincy, and Devin Deming (Lisa) of Quincy; grandchildren, Benjamin Deming, Ireland Deming, Mackenzie Willing, Kaleb Willing, Dommynik Deming, Alayna Dedert, Donnyvin Deming, Elijah Minear and Kooper Deming; nine siblings, Mike Neisen, Bill Neisen, Dan Neisen, Theresa Neisen, Steven Neisen, Vickie Cramsey (Ron), Tony Neisen, Norma Neisen, and Charlie Neisen; Denise's brother, William Vosse; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Milton and Raymond, Jr. in infancy; Denise's parents, Virgil and Dorothy Vosse; and Denise's brother, Steven Vosse.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial for Ted. Interment will take place in St. Brigid Cemetery, Liberty, Ill.

The family wishes to thank all their friends and family for their love and support during this time. Please be with us in prayer and feel free to send a card or note to the family directly or through the funeral home. Donations may be made to the or for Masses in Ted's memory.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 6 to May 8, 2020
