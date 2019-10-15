|
|
Theresa JoAnn Jennings, 87, of Golden Good Shepherd Home, formerly of Camp Point, died at 11:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the home. Born Dec. 16, 1931, in Hersman, Jo was a daughter of Leo and Nina Sullivan Henrick. She married Thomas Jennings on May 12, 1956, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mount Sterling. He survives. After graduating from St. Mary's Academy in Mount Sterling, Jo was employed at Mohrman Manufacturing Company in Quincy where she met her husband. They settled in Camp Point to raise their family where she became a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished time with family. Mrs. Jennings was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Camp Point and had volunteered with the Meals on Wheels program for ten years. Survivors in addition to her husband are her children, Steve Jennings (Cindy), Camp Point, Tim Jennings (Tanna), Carthage, DiAnn Meagher (Jack), Hawthorn Woods, Ill., Sue Jennings, Dallas, Texas, Thomas Alan Jennings (Amy), Bloomington, Ill., and Craig Jennings (Denise), Williamsville, Ill.; thirteen grandchildren, Tara and Kendra Jennings, Tia Kelly, Colleen, Kyle, Kaytee, and Dan Meagher, Lydia, Anna, Michael, and Caden Jennings, McKenzie Hess, and Saige Worland; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Eleanor McQuellon and Jeri Clark; and two brothers, Lozelle and Herb Henrick. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Camp Point by Rev. Steve Thompson. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Camp Point. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Camp Point. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas Catholic Church or the . Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net. The Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019