Theresa M. Kindhart, 67, of Quincy, died on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at 4:29 a.m. in her home. She was a graduate of Quincy High School. She had been employed at Motorola, WIS-PAK of Quincy (Pepsi Cola bottlers), and later at Blessing Hospital in housekeeping. Before her illness, she was employed at Manchester Tank where she worked in the packaging department. She was of the Christian faith. She loved horses and was a member of the Quincy Kennel Club. Theresa enjoyed playing Nintendo Wii, watching Quincy Gems Baseball, and attending roller derby bouts with Dark River Derby Coalition. She will be remembered for both her kind heart and her wonderful sense of humor. She loved to make those around her laugh and her pranks will be greatly missed by those close to her. Theresa's family would like to express special thanks to her friends and many staff members at St. Vincent's Home for allowing her to be a part of their family. Survivors include: a daughter, Molly (Richard Lorasch) Kindhart of Quincy; a grandson, Jacob Hanrahan of Quincy; a brother, Robert (Carla) McLaughlin of Quincy; her ex-husband and good friend Jeffrey Kindhart of Payson; her sister-in-law and best friend, Kathy McLaughlin of Quincy; special cousin Katheryn Ann (Bruce) Scott of Keokuk, Iowa; special niece and nephew Niki and Chad McLaughlin, both of Quincy; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael McLaughlin. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Rev. Doug Coonce officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to Quincy Kennel Club. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2020